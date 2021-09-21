Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,355.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,345.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

