Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphatec by 46.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alphatec by 30.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alphatec by 31.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,629. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

