Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 1,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 524,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

