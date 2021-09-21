Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.40

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.40 and traded as high as C$48.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.14, with a volume of 1,317,628 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATD.B shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

