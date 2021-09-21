Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

