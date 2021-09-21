Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $248,710.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

ALCO traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

