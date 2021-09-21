Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

NYSE:ARE opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 129,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

