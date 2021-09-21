Alerus Financial NA Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. 83,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,962. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

