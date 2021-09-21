Alerus Financial NA Purchases 2,811 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.06. 29,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,840. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.49 and its 200-day moving average is $364.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

