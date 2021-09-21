Alerus Financial NA Has $9.60 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 806,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.