Alerus Financial NA Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

