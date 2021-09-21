Alerus Financial NA Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.