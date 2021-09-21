Alerus Financial NA Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.67. 16,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,555. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

