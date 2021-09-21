Alerus Financial NA Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,827,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,770 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

