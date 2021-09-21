Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 200.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

