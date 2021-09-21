Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after buying an additional 121,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.