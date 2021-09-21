AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

