Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.36.

ADC opened at $70.58 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

