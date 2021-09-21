Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 5.6%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.16. 1,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 472,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

