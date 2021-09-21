AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

