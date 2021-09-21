AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.