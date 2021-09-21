AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.