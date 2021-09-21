AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

