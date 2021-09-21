AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

COG stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

