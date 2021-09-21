AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 920.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

