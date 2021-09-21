AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

