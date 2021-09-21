Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $582,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.