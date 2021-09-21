Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $567,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

