Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,099,000 after buying an additional 2,605,128 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 574,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 230,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

