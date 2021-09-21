Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

