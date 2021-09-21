Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.