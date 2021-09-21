Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,374 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.57. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

