Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.89. 2,408,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,154. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.23. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $655.09.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

