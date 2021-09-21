Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.09.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.25. 34,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,159. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.23.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

