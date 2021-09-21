ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.