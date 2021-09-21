Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet cut Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

