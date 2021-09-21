Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after buying an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
