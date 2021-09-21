Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.30 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Achain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $9.82 million and $3.30 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00305463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00125617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

