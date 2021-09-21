abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

