abrdn plc Sells 5,131 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Square were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $250.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 219.50, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

