abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

