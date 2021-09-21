abrdn plc Has $12.13 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

