abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,649 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NIO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 138,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

