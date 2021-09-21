abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -762.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

