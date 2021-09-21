Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

ABEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 7,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,966. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

