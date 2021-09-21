ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a CHF 37 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,977. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth about $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

