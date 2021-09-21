A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $336,000.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 3,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

