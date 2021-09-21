$99.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $99.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Clarus by 20.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 153,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,659. The firm has a market cap of $901.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.