$958.56 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $958.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $981.47 million and the lowest is $940.07 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $421.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.52.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.