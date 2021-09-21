888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 888 alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of 888 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Tuesday. 888 Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 391.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.