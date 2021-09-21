$786.45 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce sales of $786.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.10 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

